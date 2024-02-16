Winning streak? Wreck Beach named world's best urban nude beach

There might be warmer places to disrobe, but that hasn't stopped Vancouver's Wreck Beach from topping a global ranking of urban nude beaches.

The ranking was determined by the website Nude Beach Map, which rated popular destinations around the world using a variety of factors, including their proximity to city centres.

Being a short drive from downtown Vancouver while also feeling completely remote, Wreck Beach represents the "best of both worlds," according to the site.

"Canada's largest nude beach feels like it is a million miles away from civilization and stays true to its name – coming here, you feel like you've been shipwrecked and landed on a nude oasis," the ranking reads.

Nude Beach Map also notes the vendors who frequent Wreck and "sell everything you could wish for," including "some things you probably haven't tried since high school."

Some of those substances were referenced in a report from Metro Vancouver's parks staff last year, which called for an increased police presence to deal with "incidents involving drugs and alcohol" at the summer hotspot.

Google user reviews were also considered as part of Nude Beach Map's ranking. While Wreck has an overall rating of 4.7 stars, there are a number of negative reviews – including some that note the beach is not the most accessible location for naturalists.

Located beside the University of British Columbia’s Vancouver campus, reaching Wreck requires navigating a steep path with 500 steps. As one Google reviewer put it, "Be prepared to descend then ascend the never-ending stairs.”

But many agree with Nude Beach Map’s assessment that once you reach Wreck, the view is hard to top.

"Eagles soar above the beach and the outlook towards Vancouver Island is completely devoid of buildings or houses," reads the ranking.

Toronto's Hanlan Point Beach and Seattle's Denny Blaine also made the list, alongside sunnier destinations in Spain and Australia.