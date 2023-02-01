Metro Vancouver parks staff want greater police presence at Wreck Beach

Vancouver’s only nude beach could see more police this summer.

According to a report from Metro Vancouver parks staff, Wreck Beach, located near the University of British Columbia, has a “noticeable absence of a regular police presence which has posed challenges in responding to incidents involving drugs and alcohol and in closing the beach at night.”

The report, authored by Paul Brar, a division manager for Metro Vancouver Regional Parks, is asking the UBC RCMP detachment for additional patrols. Brar said staff are trying to be “proactive” in preparing for the anticipated busy season.

“When there's really big crowds, there’s a high correlation of incidents that occur,” he said.

Brar said those incidents can include altercations between beachgoers.

Emergency calls to Wreck Beach in 2022 were among the lowest they’d ever been with 61 calls. The previous year saw 178 calls while 2020 saw 120. Parks staff attributes the lower volume of calls in 2022 to cooler temperatures during the peak summer months.

The report also outlines fires as a concern as the beach is only accessible by a steep path with 500 stairs which can be challenging for first responders to get to when there is an emergency.

In terms of addressing emergency incidents, the B.C. Ambulance Service has offered to provide naloxone kits and training to Wreck Beach vendors to reduce the harm and deaths associated with opioid overdoses.

Staff say the beach’s popularity has grown each year. In 2022, there were more than 838,000 visitors, and over the past five years, the number of visits to Wreck Beach have grown by 44 per cent.

According to the report, B.C.'s attorney general established Wreck Beach as a clothing optional area in 1983.

It will be presented to staff on Wednesday.