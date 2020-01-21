VANCOUVER -- A Winnie the Pooh toy has been recalled by Health Canada because it may pose a choking risk to young children.

The toy is an eight-inch high plush toy, sold or imported by Imports Dragon, with a UPC code of 672781004937 and a model number of ID00394.

Health Canada says the hard plastic nose of the bear toy can come off and be a potential choking hazard to young children.

The affected products were sold in Canada from December 2018 to January 2020.

If you have this toy, Health Canada is advising that you take the toy away from children and dispose of it. Consumers can get a refund by filling out a recall form at www.importsdragon.com, or call 1-866-559-8128.