After nearly a month of mystery, the winner of a record-breaking B.C. lottery prize will be revealed.

The British Columbia Lottery Corporation will be handing a giant cheque to the winner at a news conference this afternoon.

The winning ticket for the $60 million Lotto Max jackpot was purchased south of Vancouver, but the identity of the buyer remained a mystery.

BCLC posted on Twitter at the time asking everyone to check their tickets, writing, "We are so excited to meet the winner!"

But that winner remained anonymous in the weeks that followed.

We know the the ticket was purchased at the Seafair Centre in Richmond, but everything else about the winner of the July 26 draw has been kept quiet.

Their identity is expected to be revealed at the cheque presentation ceremony today.

Lotto Max is a twice weekly draw with jackpots starting at $10 million. Each "play" is $5, BCLC says, and includes three sets of seven numbers between one and 50.

Players can choose their first set of numbers, but the rest are set at random.

The winning numbers for this particular draw are 11, 15, 17, 20, 24, 25 and 50, with a bonus number of 30.

The lottery corporation says the odds of winning at least something are one-in-seven, but the odds of matching all seven numbers in a set are estimated at one-in-33,394,800.