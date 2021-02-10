VANCOUVER -- As British Columbia health officials keep a close eye on the transmission of COVID-19, one of the key questions is how cases of the disease and its variants are getting into the province.

B.C.'s top doctor said last week the province is working with the federal government to increase screening at the border.

While some travel between Canada and the U.S. can be decreased, one area where border crossing is still essential is the shipment of goods, including food.

So, knowing that truck drivers will still be crossing into the U.S. and Canada, will they be subjected to enhanced screening?

The question was posed to Premier John Horgan at a news conference in Victoria Wednesday, and while the premier didn't give a direct answer, he did address the potential issue.

He said concerns are currently more about tourism, such as travelling for spring break, but that he's working regularly with Ottawa's minister of intergovernmental relations and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on travel-related issues.

Horgan said supply chains need to stay open.

"We need to keep trucking active and ongoing to make sure we've got food in our stores and other essential goods provided coming from the U.S. into Canada," he said.

"But that doesn't mean we relax our restrictions."

As for what those restrictions are, though, the premier did not have details.

He said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is working with others in public health across Canada to reinforce that public health orders must be followed by all coming into B.C.