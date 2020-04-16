VANCOUVER -- Witnesses say the wildfire that's triggered a local state of emergency in Squamish has already destroyed several buildings.

The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in the area of Magee Road, forcing authorities to evacuate the nearby Squamish Valley Campground and about half a dozen homes in the area.

The wildfire also cut off access to part of Squamish Valley Road, with residents only allowed through to rescue livestock, and only then with an RCMP escort.

Horse caretaker Ondrea Ross said there were at least three buildings "completely gone" by Thursday afternoon, including the owner's unit at Squamish Valley Campground.

"The rancher who was living in the log cabin there, that's completely gone. The house next door is completely gone," Ross said. "There is a lot of damage up there."

Dozens of fire crews have been working to contain the blaze with help from three helicopters, three excavators and a structural protection unit from the Squamish Fire Department.

Despite the damage caused by the fire, there was some positive news on Thursday. Officials said the winds that helped the blaze spread quickly on Wednesday were not as strong, and the wildfire remained around 100 hectares in size by the mid-afternoon.

Evacuation orders remain in place for parts of the Upper Squamish Valley, with other residents warned they should be ready to leave on short notice. Evacuees have been put up in a nearby hotel.

Aura Lewis, an evacuee from Paradise Valley, said the entire situation has been "pretty overwhelming."

"As long as you know the important things are safe, and your family and everything, that's the first priority," she said. "Now that you have a few more minutes, you're thinking about your neighbours and it extends from there – you're worried about everybody else in the community."

The Canadian Red Cross has also been sent to the area to assist evacuees.

The #SquamishValleyFire is now estimated around 100 hectares. MacKenzie Punter was working nearby yesterday when he was told to get out. He towed his tiny home to the middle of a field and is hoping it’s still standing. https://t.co/WIwBThlzwR @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/dD5jc88J37 — Sheila Scott (@Sheila_Scott) April 16, 2020

"All visitors and non-resident property owners currently in the Squamish Valley and Paradise Valley areas are directed to return to their primary residence," a statement from the district says.

"The public is reminded that wildfire can be dangerous and unpredictable. Please avoid the area."

Maps of the areas under evacuation order and evacuation alert can be found on the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District website.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Carly Yoshida-Butryn and Ian Holliday