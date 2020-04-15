VANCOUVER -- A fire burning near Squamish Valley Road has prompted the evacuation of some homes in the area.

Mounties said they received a call just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday about a slash fire burning out of control. Mounties and fire crews responded to the scene, but the fire jumped from the south side of Squamish Valley Road near Magee Road to the north side, making it impassable.

"The fire is moving quickly and conditions are dry," Mounties said in a news release. "Police are in the area conducting tactical evacuations and blocking roads. Please evacuate areas around the fire if you can."

Just before 5 p.m., Mounties said that some residents in the area were being asked to leave their homes, and air support was on its way. Residents are also being warned not to drive up Squamish Valley Road.

Those who live east of Cloudburst Crescent, as well as residents near Butterfly Lake, Levette Lake and Evans Lake are being asked to leave, according to police.

"This fire is not controlled and moving rapidly," Squamish RCMP said in a tweet. "If you are in these areas, please evacuate."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.