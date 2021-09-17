Why no workplace closures during B.C.'s 4th wave? Ministry says they haven't been necessary
B.C.'s Ministry of Health says officials still have the authority to order businesses to close when there is evidence of COVID-19 transmission between employees, they just haven't had a reason to issue such an order in more than three months.
That's how long it's been since the last time a workplace in the Lower Mainland was ordered to close due to COVID-19 transmission.
Even as cases have risen during the fourth wave of the pandemic in the province, the number of business closures has stayed at zero, something the ministry attributes to high rates of vaccination reducing the risk of workplace outbreaks.
In April of this year, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced what she called an "expedited workplace closure order" aimed at slowing the transmission of COVID-19 between working-age people.
Businesses where three or more employees tested positive for the coronavirus and officials found evidence of at-work transmission would be ordered to close for at least 10 days, with officers from WorkSafeBC empowered to deliver the closure orders on behalf of regional health authorities.
Dozens of businesses in the Lower Mainland were ordered to close in the weeks following Henry's announcement, but by early June the number had dwindled to zero as COVID-19 transmission fell across the province.
Asked why there haven't been any closures since June, and whether the criteria for ordering a business to close due to COVID-19 transmission had changed, the ministry emailed a statement to CTV News Vancouver that reads, in part:
"Orders related to workplace safety have been archived. Once these orders are archived, they are rescinded and are no longer applicable. However, public health officials maintain the ability and the authority under the Public Health Act to close a business that is posing a health hazard to the workers or the public."
"The vast majority of eligible people are now vaccinated, which has significantly modified the risk of outbreaks in workplace settings," the ministry continued.
PUBLIC EXPOSURES ALSO UNCOMMON
In a similar vein, public exposure notifications on health authority websites have been few and far between as B.C.'s fourth wave has progressed.
After a flurry of exposure notices in July and early August, neither Fraser Health nor Vancouver Coastal Health has issued such a warning in weeks.
Interior Health had also gone more than a month without such a notice, before announcing Thursday that a grad party in Armstrong on Sept. 6 had led to "a small number" of cases among students from Pleasant Valley Secondary School and warning attendees to self-monitor for symptoms.
Regarding exposure notices, the ministry says there has been no change to the criteria for issuing one.
"We are seeing more exposure events in private settings," the ministry said. "Public exposures are listed when there's been exposures and people can't be identified. Contact tracing allows public health to identify the majority of close contacts and potential cases."
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Singh says Bill 21 is discriminatory but stops short of committing to court challenge
In an interview with CTV National News, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Quebec’s secularism law is undoubtedly discriminatory, but won’t commit to federal intervention if elected prime minister.
Environics Analytics: Where in Canada could the People's Party play spoiler to the Conservatives?
Environics Analysis data shows that in ridings where the People's Party of Canada could draw votes from the Conservatives, it would help entrench Liberal or NDP seats. Further, the PPC’s impact could be drawing support from those who didn’t vote in 2019.
'Here we go again:' Albertans react to latest slate of COVID-19 health rules
Since the reopening on July 1, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased more than fivefold, with intensive care admissions reaching record highs.
O'Toole refuses to say whether Kenney got it wrong on COVID-19 management
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole refused to say Thursday whether he still thinks Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has handled the pandemic better than the federal government, as the province faces a rapidly worsening COVID-19 situation.
Health Canada authorizes new names for COVID-19 vaccines
Health Canada has authorized brand name changes for three COVID-19 vaccines. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will now be named Comirnaty, the Moderna vaccine will be named SpikeVax, and the AstraZeneca vaccine will be named Vaxzevria, Health Canada said in a tweet Thursday.
Western University students to walk out of class in protest of sexual violence
Western University students are set to walk out of classes Friday to protest sexual violence on and around the campus.
Gabby Petito's family makes plea for information about missing daughter
The father of Gabby Petito, who was reported missing over the weekend, made a public plea Thursday for information on the disappearance of the Florida woman.
Lawsuit seeks US$1M after Michigan teacher cuts girl's hair
The father of a 7-year-old Michigan girl whose hair was cut by a teacher without her parents' permission has filed a US$1 million lawsuit against the school district, a librarian and a teacher's assistant.
Abducted father located after Hamilton home invasion leaves 1 son dead, another critically injured
A man who was abducted early Thursday morning has been located with life-threatening injuries following a shooting and home invasion that left one of his sons dead and another in critical condition, Hamilton police say.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island adds 81 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
The new cases were among 706 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours.
-
Criminal defence lawyer says jail is not the solution for repeat offenders, complex care is
Saanich's Shelbourne corridor has seen a spike in crime over the last three months. According to police, it started when the former Mount Tolmie Hospital was taken over by BC Housing.
-
Our Place temporarily closes drop-in service due to safety concerns
Our Place Society in Victoria, which offers supports to homeless and vulnerable people, suspended its drop-in service on Thursday due to safety concerns.
Calgary
-
Alberta premier claims vaccine appointment demand surged post-passport program announcement
Premier Jason Kenney says vaccine appointment bookings nearly tripled after the province announced its vaccine passport program and additional public health safety measures.
-
UCP government 'the most incompetent' he's seen, Calgary's mayor says
Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi had some harsh words for Jason Kenney, his government and his most recent policies on combating COVID-19's fourth wave on Thursday.
-
'Here we go again:' Albertans react to latest slate of COVID-19 health rules
Since the reopening on July 1, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased more than fivefold, with intensive care admissions reaching record highs.
Edmonton
-
'We need to bend that curve': Alberta could transfer ICU patients to Ontario as hospitalizations near 900
The province now has 18,706 active cases, 896 hospitalizations and 222 ICU admissions.
-
Health Canada authorizes new names for COVID-19 vaccines
Health Canada has authorized brand name changes for three COVID-19 vaccines. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will now be named Comirnaty, the Moderna vaccine will be named SpikeVax, and the AstraZeneca vaccine will be named Vaxzevria, Health Canada said in a tweet Thursday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Edmonton weather for Sept. 17: Warmer air returns for the weekend
After a pair of gusty, mid-teen days...we're warming back up for this afternoon and this weekend.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario logs just under 800 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting just under 800 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as well as five more deaths due to the disease.
-
Voting in the 2021 federal election in the GTA: Here’s what you need to know
Here’s what you need to know to vote in the Greater Toronto Area.
-
MLSE plans for return to full capacity at Scotiabank Arena for upcoming Maple Leafs season
Toronto could soon see Scotiabank Arena packed with hockey fans as Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) prepares to run at full capacity for the upcoming season, a spokesperson confirmed to CTV News on Friday.
Montreal
-
Laval man who died of COVID-19 at 39 was unvaccinated, but had just booked his first dose: report
A spokesperson for the hospital where he died said the man's condition 'deteriorated rapidly.'
-
Municipal election campaigns begin Friday in Quebec
The election sign festival will resume on Friday as municipal campaigns officially begin in Quebec, while the federal campaign will not end until Monday.
-
Singh says Bill 21 is discriminatory but stops short of committing to court challenge
In an interview with CTV National News, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Quebec’s secularism law is undoubtedly discriminatory, but won’t commit to federal intervention if elected prime minister.
Winnipeg
-
'The fourth wave for me is terrifying': ER nurse speaks out about nursing shortage in Manitoba
Manitoba's nursing shortage is not unique to any one hospital, and one nurse working in Steinbach says the environment is sending nurses running.
-
'Still pinching myself': Winnipegger takes the stage on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show
A local musical theatre actress made an appearance last night on ‘The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.”
-
Fight between bus passengers sends one person to the hospital: Winnipeg police
One person was taken to the hospital early Friday morning following a fight between two bus passengers in Winnipeg.
Saskatoon
-
'The time for patience is now over': Sask. premier announces masking order, vaccination rules
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has announced a temporary indoor masking mandate that will come into force on Friday followed by a proof-of-vaccination policy. It's a move that comes after growing calls from residents in the province to install more measures.
-
Son of Prince Albert homicide victim 'willing to forgive' in 30-year cold case
One of the only memories Theron Morin has with his mom is speaking Cree with her.
-
'I still love Sheree': Recording of Greg Fertuck’s statement to police played during Saskatoon murder trial
An audio recording of Greg Fertuck's conversation with an RCMP investigator was played at his first-degree murder trial.
Regina
-
Delta variant, unvaccinated cases driving COVID-19 spread in Sask.
Rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations – fuelled by the Delta variant and transmission among unvaccinated residents – have led to further COVID-19 restrictions being implemented in Saskatchewan.
-
'The time for patience is now over': Sask. premier announces masking order, vaccination rules
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has announced a temporary indoor masking mandate that will come into force on Friday followed by a proof-of-vaccination policy. It's a move that comes after growing calls from residents in the province to install more measures.
-
439 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Sask.
Saskatchewan confirmed 439 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, along with one new death.
Atlantic
-
N.S. doctors say trickle-down effects of ER closures make their jobs a nightmare
Emergency room doctors say the trickle-down effects from the latest emergency room closures in N.S. are making their jobs a nightmare
-
Nova Scotia Nurses' Union warns staff shortages have reached critical point
Nova Scotia nurses are joining their unionized counterparts from across the country today for a national day of action to bring attention to the labour shortages in the country's health system.
-
Police in Truro, N.S., investigate hate as possible motive in recent homicide
Police in Truro, N.S. say they're continuing to investigate a homicide reported last week, including whether it was motivated by hate.
London
-
Western University students to walk out of class in protest of sexual violence
Western University students are set to walk out of classes Friday to protest sexual violence on and around the campus.
-
Youth arrested after two adults allegedly stabbed
London police say they have a youth in custody following an alleged double stabbing on Fanshawe Park Road East.
-
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole to visit London Friday
With the election just days away leader of the Conservatives, Erin O’Toole will be making a visit to London Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
If you attended this Greater Sudbury bush party you may have been exposed to COVID-19
Sudbury health officials are warning of a high-risk exposure to COVID-19 at a recent bush party in the Greater Sudbury area and recommending everyone get tested.
-
Investigation into plane crash near Sundridge, Ont.
Few details are known, but CTV News has learned the Transportation Safety Board is investigating a plane crash that happened near Sundridge, Ont. on Thursday night.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario logs just under 800 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting just under 800 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as well as five more deaths due to the disease.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario logs just under 800 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting just under 800 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as well as five more deaths due to the disease.
-
What to expect when heading to the polls in Waterloo Region on Monday
Voters in Waterloo Region will head to the polls on Monday to vote in Canada's 44th general election. Here's what you need to know about voting on election day.
-
Western University students to walk out of class in protest of sexual violence
Western University students are set to walk out of classes Friday to protest sexual violence on and around the campus.