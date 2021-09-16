Unvaccinated teens told to isolate after COVID-19 exposure at B.C. high school grad party

Vancouver -

Students who attended a grad party in B.C.'s North Okanagan last week have been told to isolate for 10 days due to possible COVID-19 exposure – unless they're fully vaccinated.

Health officials said the party took place Sept. 6 in Armstrong, a community of about 5,000 located north of Vernon, but did not provide any details on how many local high school students attended.

"A small number" of seniors from Pleasant Valley Secondary School have tested positive, Interior Health said in a news release.

Partygoers have been asked to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms, and those who are either unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated have also been told to isolate for 10 days out of an abundance of caution, the health authority said.

"Individuals who had received two doses of vaccine by Aug. 30 can continue to attend school while self-monitoring for symptoms," Interior Health added.

Officials said there is no evidence of coronavirus transmission on school grounds, and all close contacts of the students who tested positive are being notified.

Anyone who develops COVID-19 symptoms should get tested, Interior Health said.