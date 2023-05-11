'Whoever did this is disgusting': Family speaks out after missing man's posters vandalized

The family of a South Asian man who went missing in Vancouver last month is speaking out, after they say someone replaced posters of their loved one with white supremacist photos and stickers.

Fouziah Khairati says she’s appalled and disgusted by the removal of missing person posters of her cousin, Irshaad Ikbal.

“I think that whoever did this is disgusting,” Khairati told CTV News Vancouver on Wednesday evening.

“Honestly, I just think they weren’t in the right headspace or they didn’t realize how hurt it would make our whole family,” she added, as Ikbal’s parents stood behind her, visibly crying.

No one has seen or heard from Ikbal, a 36-year-old Langley resident, since around 2 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, when he was separated from his group of friends inside Harbour Event Centre at the Plaza of Nations during a night out in Vancouver.

“As a community, we put up over 3,000 posters downtown,” Khairati said. “Despite the fact that these people are removing posters, we want for his name and face to be everywhere so he can be brought home.”

She says the family has received a few tips about Ikbal’s possible whereabouts and has been trying to help the Vancouver Police Department, which is investigating the man’s whereabouts, but so far there’s been little to no progress.

“An extensive investigation into Irshaad’s disappearance began as soon as VPD were called,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a statement last week.

“This includes a video review from the area Irshaad was last seen, a review of his bank records and his social media accounts, several interviews with those that were with him, and a search of False Creek waters,” she continued.

In the meantime, Khairati says his family is not holding up well.

“We love him, we miss him, there’s a reason we all got together to put those posters up, and for someone to decide that they can paint over it or remove it to spread such a terrible message?” Khairati said. “Not having him here standing with us is actually the worse possible feeling. We’re not OK and we really, really, really miss him and we really want him home.”

Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation is asked to call the Vancouver Police Missing Person Unit at 604-717-2530 or email vpd.missing@vpd.ca. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.