Ottawa is working with the City of Burnaby and the provincial government to resolve who will pay for policing costs associated with pipeline protests.

In a brief emailed statement, Public Safety Canada addressed calls from a federal NDP MP for the ministry to front the costs.

Peter Julian, who represents New Westminster-Burnaby, called on Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale to commit to repaying the city. He estimated Burnaby has been asked to pay $1.8 million in policing costs resulting from the protests of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

"The reality is the federal government is responsible for these costs. It is irresponsible for them to stick the citizens of Burnaby with the bill," Julian said at a news conference on Wednesday.

Sav Dhaliwal, a Burnaby city councillor also at the conference, said the city's been receiving bills for extra policing since 2014.

"We are not paying a penny of this. Council has been clear," he said.

CTV News reached out for comment from federal officials Wednesday, and on Thursday, received an emailed statement from its media relations team.

"Ensuring public safety is the RCMP's priority; we are working with the city and province to resolve this matter," a spokesperson said.

"As per the Municipal Policing Service Agreement signed between Canada and British Columbia, costs associated with maintaining law and order in the City of Burnaby resulting from incidents, including demonstrations, are to be cost shared 90% (Burnaby) and 10% (federal)."

The spokesperson said in each case, the RCMP assesses the call for service and deploys necessary resources.

The ministry would not provide additional details, saying it was unable to comment further "in light of the ongoing negotiations between the parties."

