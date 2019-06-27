As Western Canadian premiers sat down to talk about a variety of issues in Edmonton, most eyes were on how B.C.'s John Horgan and Alberta's Jason Kenney would handle the ongoing battle over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, yet it appears diplomacy won the day.

Horgan said the relationship had started "on the right foot" while Kenney said talks were "professional" and "respectful."

Despite that, no one has changed any minds when it comes to the controversial energy project.

Horgan said while the federal government's recent re-approval of TMX was fully within its jurisdiction, he wanted the Supreme Court to rule on whether BC could restrict energy flow within provincial borders.

Kenney also stuck to his guns, saying he wouldn't tolerate any interference with the project.

"If we see from any province obstruction of the movement of our products in a way that violates the constitution we will take action to protect our vital economic interests," said Kenney at a post-meeting news conference. "I hope it doesn't come to that."

The reference was to Bill 12 – a law that allows Alberta to limit energy exports. It's been dubbed the "turn off the taps legislation" as it could severely restrict how much gas reaches B.C. drivers.

Horgan insisted there was no cause for concern.

"He made it clear to me he has no intention to use it unless he believed he had to," said Horgan. "I don't believe he has to because we have issued more permits than Alberta, only because we've been asked to and we have not been dragging our feet on this."

The B.C. government is in court Friday as part of its bid to stop Alberta from ever using Bill 12.