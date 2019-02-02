

CTV Vancouver





It's been 11 years since a young realtor was brutally murdered during a showing and her family has not lost hope that the killer, or killers, will be brought to justice.

Lindsay Buziak, 24, was showing a Victoria-area home to a man and a woman on Feb. 2, 2008 when she was stabbed to death.

Her father, Jeff Buziak, tries to keep the case in the spotlight by holding an annual Walk for Justice in her honour.

"What I miss the most about my child is her lively spirit, her great personality and of course, the love she had for her family and friends," said Jeff. "Just hearing her say, 'Daddy,' which she did, right up until she was executed."

He openly criticized the Saanich Police Department over the years for allowing those responsible to walk free.

"The police are not cooperative. They tell you nothing. They want you to go home, be quiet and let things happen. Well, as you can see we are 11 years in and nothing has happened."

Saanich Police said the file remains open and active, adding the case stays with the same three officers for continuity.

"Whenever information comes in though, we are resourcing it appropriately and pulling in additional officers to really pursue any leads," said Sgt. Julie Fast.

Buziak's death prompted industry-wide changes, including tighter security measures to protect real estate agents.

With files from CTV Vancouver Island's Christina Stevens