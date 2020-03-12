VANCOUVER -- There won't be any Vancouver Whitecaps games for at least 30 days after the league decided to suspend the season over COVID-19 concerns.

Major League Soccer announced the 2020 season had been put on hold Thursday morning, and promised to share longer term plans at "the appropriate time."

Commissioner Don Garber said the decision was made on the advice of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, Canada's Public Health Agency and other public health authorities.

"Our clubs were united today in the decision to temporarily suspend our season … in the best interest of our fans, players, officials and employees," Garber said in a statement. "We'd like to thank our fans for their continued support during this challenging time."

The announcement followed a brief period of uncertainty for Vancouver Whitecaps fans after B.C. health officials urged "social distancing" amid the growing COVID-19 outbreak.

On Wednesday, one season ticket holder used Twitter to vent his frustration with the team after phoning the organization to get information on Saturday's game.

"The Whitecaps rep told me they didn't want to 'create a panic' by sharing info (on the precautions being taken at BC Place)," he wrote. "Providing basic info to your ticket holders is not a 'panic,' it's responsible."

CEO Mark Pannes apologized for the frustration, calling the incident a matter of human error on the part of one customer service representative, but said the team had been doing its best to deal with a "rapidly moving unprecedented situation."