White Rock mudslide halts Amtrak service for two days
A mudslide blocked the Amtrak train tracks near White Rock, B.C. on Jan. 4, 2018.
CTV Vancouver
Published Friday, January 4, 2019 2:41PM PST
Last Updated Friday, January 4, 2019 4:28PM PST
A mudslide near White Rock has forced a train bound for Vancouver to turn around.
Amtrak says its Amtrak Cascades train that runs between Bellingham and Vancouver was forced to turn around due to a mudslide blocking the tracks.
The operator says all service between Seattle and Vancouver will be suspended until Sunday.
The company says it's providing alternate bus transportation.