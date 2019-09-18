

Meagan Gill





One of Whistler's most popular summer attractions is extending its offerings into the colder months.

Vallea Lumina is an immersive night walk through the forest that follows the story of two hikers, with dozens of light installations and multimedia displays.

Now, it’s debuting its first-ever winter journey, which organizers describe as a “winter wonderland with dazzling lights, emotive soundscapes and stunning scenography.”

Vallea Lumina’s winter installation will offer smoother trails with minimal elevation and additional lighting effects to further enhance the experience. It takes place at Cougar Mountain, just 10 minutes from Whistler Village. Spectators are transported to the event by a complimentary shuttle bus. Once guests arrive, there’s a campsite offering non-alcoholic beverages before they embark on the hour-long walk.

"We've been so thrilled with the response received from both locals and visitors from around the world that we knew we had to take Vallea Lumina to the next level with a winter experience," said Joey Houssian, Founder and CEO of The Adventure Group. "We can't wait for you to see what we have created in the snow—it's magical and truly a winter wonderland."

The winter experience kicks off Nov. 28 and will run nightly until April.