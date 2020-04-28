VANCOUVER -- Season pass holders who missed out on the end of the ski season can get a credit for Whistler Blackcomb.

The resort was forced to close back in March due to COVID-19.

Vail Resorts said it's now issuing credit to those with season passes.

Pass holders can get 20 to 80 per cent off the purchase of passes for next season, an amount that depends on how many unused days are left on their 2019-20 pass.

The resort is also offering free insurance, which will refund future pass holders if they're not able to use it during the next season, or if resorts have to close again due to the virus.

The announcement follows the threat of lawsuit south of the border over a lack of refunds.

In a class action suit filed in California, the plaintiff claimed Vail Resorts, which also owns Whistler Blackcomb, was in the wrong for keeping pass-holder fees after closing all its resorts.

He'd purchased his pass at Lake Tahoe, which he claims promised access from October 2019 to June 2020.