VANCOUVER -- Will B.C.'s first baby of the new year enter the world in Vancouver? Surrey? New Westminster?

It's a question being asked to bettors in the province by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation.

Bets on which hospital will welcome the first baby can be entered on PlayNow.com.

In a news release Tuesday, BCLC says Royal Columbian Hospital has held the distinction for the last two years.

"But will it make it a three-peat in 2021?"

This year, it appears the favourites to win are B.C. Women's Hospital in Vancouver and Surrey Memorial Hospital in Surrey. B.C. Women's welcomed the first baby back in 2017, and B.C.'s first baby was born in Surrey the next year.

Hospitals outside the Lower Mainland are also options, however. Fort St. John, Penticton Regional and Victoria General hospitals are among the bets under BCLC's "novelty" category.

With 51-to-one odds as of Tuesday morning, the Cowichan District Hospital, Cariboo Memorial Hospital and Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital could result in a bigger payout.