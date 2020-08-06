VANCOUVER -- A recent lottery winner has modest plans for her $500,000 prize.

Mary Clark said she plans to use the Lotto Max winnings on a new vehicle, and she might splurge on some new appliances.

The resident of Maple Ridge, B.C., matched all 12 numbers in the July 28 draw. She and another person, who bought their ticket in Nanaimo, will split the $1-million Maxmillions prize.

Their lucky numbers were 3, 5, 10, 34, 36, 38 and 43.

The second winner has not yet been publicly identified by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation.

As for Clark, she learned of her winnings while checking the numbers online.

"I was just flummoxed. I saw the numbers and I thought: am I seeing right?" she said in a statement issued through BCLC Thursday.

As a lawn bowler, Clark is "used to getting strikes," BCLC said, describing her win as striking again. Clark won gold in 1998 at the B.C. Summer Games, and again in 2001 at the 55+ B.C. Games.

She says she plans to spend the money "wisely."

"I have been told by my husband that I am frugal," she said.

The couple plans to buy a new Chevrolet Equinox, and may upgrade their kitchen appliances.