What to know about home insurance if you've been displaced by wildfires in B.C. or N.W.T
All standard homeowner and tenant insurance policies cover damage caused by fires, and also provide coverage to help with the cost of mass evacuations, according to the Insurance Bureau of Canada
Experts recommend getting your insurance claim started as soon as possible.
“As soon as there's an incident that's ongoing ... consumers will want to reach out to their insurance company right away at least to get the claim started,” said Daniel Ivans, an insurance expert with Ratesdotca.
Devastating wildfires have forced thousands from their homes in the Northwest Territories and the B.C. Interior over the past week.
A provincial state of emergency was enacted in B.C., with around 30,000 people under evacuation order as of Sunday. It's too early to provide estimates of insured damages from the fires as they are still ongoing, said IBC.
Those filing a claim don't need to have a full picture of the damage right away, said Ivans, as you can add to your claim later once you know the extent of the fire's impact on your property.
“Once those evacuation orders are lifted, you'll have a better sense of what type of damage that your property may have incurred,” said Rob de Pruis, IBC's national director of consumer and industry relations.
“And then adjusters will come out and take a look at your property and meet you there to go through that process.”
In a news release Sunday, IBC advised anyone forced to flee in the Northwest Territories and British Columbia to make a list of damaged or destroyed items and keep receipts for expenses they incurred. The more details, the better when it comes to making a claim, said IBC.
In addition to your home and personal property, your insurance may cover the contents of your freezer if it's spoiled after a power interruption, it said.
Often people have misconceptions about so-called “act of God” exclusions for disasters like fires, said de Pruis. As long as you didn't deliberately set fire to your own home, wildfire and smoke damage are widely covered under home insurance, and the origin of a wildfire does not affect your claim, he said.
“There's no such thing as an 'act of God' exclusion in Canadian insurance policies,” he said.
However, renters should be aware that without tenant insurance, their personal property isn't covered under their landlord's insurance, he said.
As well, not all car insurance covers smoke or fire damage, said de Pruis.
“Fire damage or smoke damage to your vehicle is covered if you purchased optional comprehensive coverage,” he said.
Once you report a loss to your insurance company, you will be assigned a claims adjuster who will investigate and help with the claims process, IBC said on its web page dedicated to the 2023 wildfire season.
There may be some short-term delays due to a high influx of calls, but insurance companies will be deploying resources from other areas to help with the volume, said de Pruis.
While starting a claim sooner may help you get reimbursed sooner, IBC said personal claims can usually be reported within two years of finding out about the damage or loss.
People trying to get new insurance policies during this time will have to wait until the imminent threat of fires is over, said de Pruis.
“For the areas that are under imminent threat, like under an evacuation order, insurance companies temporarily restrict the sale of new insurance policies during these times,” he said. However, renewals will continue to be processed during this time.
Before the B.C. and N.W.T. fires started rampaging, it was already a record-setting year for wildfires in Canada. More than one in four Canadians told a polling firm in June that they had been affected by fires during the spring.
Months of fires in Western Canada and the Atlantic provinces had already stretched Canada's firefighting capacity by the time summer rolled around, with international firefighters called in to help over the season and Natural Resources Canada predicting the abnormal fire season would continue.
There are more than 1,000 active fires across the country right now, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre Inc. More than 14 million hectares have been burned so far this year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2023.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LATEST UPDATES | Military deploys 350 soldiers to Northwest Territories, update expected on situation in Yellowknife
Fires continue to burn close to several communities in the Northwest Territories where evacuation orders remain in effect. Here are the latest updates for the affected communities.
Climate protesters arrested after blocking Ottawa traffic to call for national firefighting agency
A protest group calling on the government to combat climate change says three of its members were arrested Monday morning during a sit-in on the Plaza Bridge over the Rideau Canal while calling for a national firefighting agency.
Live updates: B.C. firefighters battle to protect communities
A state of emergency remains in place Monday across British Columbia, where raging wildfires have left tens of thousands of people under evacuation orders or alerts. Here are the latest developments in firefighters' ongoing battle to protect people and property.
Health Canada is monitoring BA.2.86, new COVID-19 variant detected in U.S., other countries
Health Canada is monitoring a new COVID-19 variant that has been detected in several countries.
Trudeau says he is 'moving forward' with interference inquiry, Poilievre says PM's holding it back
As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau insists that despite months of delay, his government is 'moving forward' with a foreign interference inquiry, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is accusing him of standing in the way.
How the remnants of post-tropical storm Hilary will affect Canada
The remnants of post-tropical storm Hilary are making their way up north and are expected to affect Canada's western region this week.
Meta putting profit ahead of safety by blocking wildfire news, says Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday criticized Meta for blocking domestic news from its platforms, saying the Facebook-parent was prioritizing profit over safety as devastating wildfires force tens of thousands to evacuate their homes.
B.C.'s premier urges Meta to allow news sharing in B.C. amid wildfire crisis
Premier David Eby is calling on the social media company Meta to reverse its decision to block Canadian news from being shared online in British Columbia, saying it feels like it is holding the province "ransom" in its ongoing spat with Ottawa.
What to know about home insurance if you've been displaced by wildfires in B.C. or N.W.T
All standard homeowner and tenant insurance policies cover damage caused by fires, and also provide coverage to help with the cost of mass evacuations, according to the Insurance Bureau of Canada
Vancouver Island
-
Men arrested after suspicious fire damages Nanaimo dental office
Two men are in police custody in Nanaimo after a suspicious fire caused extensive damage to a downtown dental office.
-
B.C.'s premier urges Meta to allow news sharing in B.C. amid wildfire crisis
Premier David Eby is calling on the social media company Meta to reverse its decision to block Canadian news from being shared online in British Columbia, saying it feels like it is holding the province "ransom" in its ongoing spat with Ottawa.
-
Vancouver Island wildfire grows to more than 15 square kilometres
A pair of wildfires burning out of control on Vancouver Island have merged into one large fire measuring more than 15 square kilometres.
Calgary
-
Police investigate stabbing at downtown Calgary CTrain station
Calgary police say charges are pending after a stabbing at the Eighth Street CTrain platform on Monday morning.
-
Canmore paying residents to remove fruit trees to help reduce bear encounters
The Town of Canmore is once again offering to cover the costs for residents to remove fruit trees from their property in an effort to cut back on bear encounters.
-
'It’s everyone’s responsibility': Calgary affordable housing advocates call for government support
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is walking back his comments that "housing isn't a primary federal responsibility" ahead of a cabinet retreat this week where Canada's housing affordability will take centre stage.
Edmonton
-
'No right to create violence': Edmonton's mayor condemns day-long protest that saw 11 injured
What was supposed to be a peaceful soccer tournament on Saturday turned into a violent confrontation that spanned multiple Edmonton neighbourhoods, saw at least 11 injured and police reading the Riot Act.
-
RCMP charge trio in kidnapping and assault case in Grande Prairie area
RCMP have arrested and charged three people with a variety of offences following an assault and kidnapping last week west of Grande Prairie.
-
Alberta business hit by arsonist for fifth time: police
Police are investigating after a Fort McMurray business was targeted by an arsonist for the fifth time in less than a year.
Toronto
-
Ontario English Catholic teachers join other unions in holding strike votes in fall
Ontario English-language Catholic teachers will join their other publicly-funded school counterparts in holding a strike vote in the fall as negotiations with the province continue to stall.
-
Ontario expanding strong mayor powers to more cities, offering funding to those that meet housing targets
Ontario is expanding its strong mayor powers to 21 more cities while providing municipalities financial “rewards” if they are able to meet housing targets.
-
Tenants without power, running water following 5-alarm fire at west Toronto building
Residents of a west Toronto residence could be in the dark for a “number of days” after the electrical system at their apartment building caught fire late Sunday afternoon and was significantly damaged.
Montreal
-
Developers prefer to pay a fine than to build affordable housing in Montreal
With affordable housing on the minds of many Canadians and every level of government, the opposition at City Hall says a key part of Montreal's housing plan has been catastrophic.
-
Conservative Party gaining ground in Quebec: poll
The Conservatives haven't traditionally done well with Quebec voters, but new polling is showing the official Opposition is gaining support among the electorate.
-
Tenants in NDG notice issues in their building after new owner asks them to leave
Tenants of an apartment building in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grace fear they're slowly being kicked out of their home by the building's new owner.
Winnipeg
-
'Blowing up a community': Residents ordered out of Winnipeg apartment building
People living in a Daniel McIntyre apartment block have been ordered to leave Monday due to issues with the building.
-
Lawyers barred from practising in Manitoba after judge followed during COVID-19 trial
The Law Society of Manitoba has barred two lawyers from practising in the province and ordered them to pay $5,000 after it received complaints they hired a private investigator to surveil a judge who was hearing a case involving COVID-19 public health orders.
-
Temporary halt on fuel tax would help people, Manitoba NDP says
Manitoba's Opposition New Democrats promised Monday to temporarily suspend the province's fuel tax if they win the election slated for Oct. 3.
Saskatoon
-
Nearly a year after mass stabbing, James Smith Cree Nation leaders offer thanks
In a ceremony held Monday morning on James Smith Cree Nation, leaders formally offered thanks to those who offered aid in the aftermath of a mass stabbing that occurred on Labour Day weekend last year.
-
'Mentally draining': Sask. women struggle to find justice in domestic abuse cases
A pair of Saskatoon women say they are struggling to find justice, with their domestic abuse cases dragging on and court hearings adjourned more than a dozen times.
-
Sask. RCMP seek public's help following suspicious disappearance
Battlefords RCMP are seeking the public's help in the search for a 20-year-old woman who was last seen in early July.
Regina
-
Deaths of Broadview man, woman deemed homicide-suicide, Sask. RCMP say
The death of a man and woman in Broadview, Sask. has been deemed a domestic homicide-suicide by RCMP.
-
Sask. to offer up to $70M for livestock producers hit hard by drought
The Saskatchewan government will distribute as much as $70 million to livestock producers hit hard by drought this year.
-
Nearly a year after mass stabbing, James Smith Cree Nation leaders offer thanks
In a ceremony held Monday morning on James Smith Cree Nation, leaders formally offered thanks to those who offered aid in the aftermath of a mass stabbing that occurred on Labour Day weekend last year.
Atlantic
-
31-year-old Saint John man charged in weekend homicide as father of the deceased grieves
First degree murder charges have been laid in Saint John’s first homicide of the year.
-
Feds to consider caps on int'l study permits as housing crisis grows: Fraser
Canada is looking to crack down on unscrupulous schools that are cashing in on the big bucks of international student tuition fees without putting any thought into where those students are going to live, Housing Minister Sean Fraser said Monday.
-
Outdate transit payment options frustrate riders and visitors in Halifax
Halifax is a growing city with many modern amenities, but conveniently paying for transit isn’t one of them.
London
-
Queer community alleges Budweiser Gardens' security gender policed washrooms during RuPaul's Drag Race event
Budweiser Gardens is under fire after attendees claimed the venue's contracted security gender policed the bathrooms during a RuPaul's Drag Race show in London, Ont.
-
Fatal Middlesex Centre collision claims two teens
Middlesex OPP continues to investigate a fatal two-vehicle collision that claimed the life of two teens Saturday night.
-
Mayor uses AMO conference to lobby for funds to open more homeless hubs this year
London, Ont.’s goal to open three to five low-barrier service hubs before the end of this year may be riding on closed door meetings underway this week between municipal and provincial leaders.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury area OPP sergeant pleads to peace bond, charges withdrawn
CTV News learned Monday morning, the criminal harassment charge against a Sudbury-area Ontario Provincial Police sergeant has been withdrawn.
-
Third suspect charged in Sioux Lookout murder
Another Sioux Lookout man has been arrested in connection with a murder in the small northwestern Ontario town more than a week ago, the third suspect charged in the case.
-
Free Sudbury event for anyone struggling, hurting in any way
The annual Five Cent City event returns to downtown Sudbury this weekend to connect people struggling with addiction or mental health issues with help and showcase some community members who have overcome challenges in different ways.
Kitchener
-
'I’m unable to find anything': Waterloo Region students struggle to secure housing as fall semester inches closer
Some post-secondary students in Waterloo Region are struggling to find affordable housing as the beginning of fall semester draws closer – a trend highlighted in a new study from Ontario’s Big City Mayors.
-
Cold-hearted crime: Community fridge stolen in Kitchener
The saying goes no good deed goes unpunished, and community organization 519 Community Collective is finding that out the hard way.
-
Waterloo Region Home Share program looks to address affordable housing shortage in non-traditional way
With affordable housing in short supply, the Waterloo Region Home Share program is looking to fill the gaps in a unique way.