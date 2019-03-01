Much like Vancouver Whitecaps manager Marc Dos Santos, fans heading to BC Place for a soccer game will have a few new options to inject into their culinary lineups.

BC Place unveiled a new menu ahead of the Whitecaps season opener Saturday, including some vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options - as well some more unique-looking picks.

“Fans can look forward to enjoying some of the most creative and delicious menu items when they come to BC Place," said the arena's general manager Patricia Jelinski. "Options that can’t be found at any other venue in North America."

That includes delights like shrimp tacos from Steveston, a gluten-free burrito bowl, and for a limited time rainbow-coloured grilled cheese sandwiches - available only during Vancouver's pride festivities.

Plus, the Lionsgate Grill's aptly-named "Outrageous Burger" - made from three beef patties, hot dog, three chicken strips, six strips of bacon, three cheddar cheese slices, fries and sauce – is sure to best even the hungriest of fans.

Jelinski said all of the seafood sold is Ocean Wise certified and locally-sourced ingredients are used wherever possible.

Paul McArdle, manager for BC Place's catering service Centerplate, said they wanted to combine internationally-inspired flavours with new items that "honour traditional stadium food and highlight B.C.'s rich culinary history and diversity."

"You have to have all these options, and more and more with dietary restrictions as well," McArdle told CTV News at the Whitecaps kick start event Friday.

"More and more people are asking for vegetarian, vegan and gluten-friendly (options)," he said.

The new fare is available at all Whitecaps, BC Lions, Canada Soccer, and 2019 Canada Rugby Sevens matches.