There are a lot of positions up for grabs in the Whitecaps lineup, and that includes who will emerge as the club’s first choice goalkeeper.

Zac MacMath and Maxine Crepeau are part of the new group of fresh faces and are more than happy to be a part of the team’s rebuild.

After years of certainty in net with David Ousted and most recently Stefan Marinovic, the new duo are hoping to provide more stability.

The duo is all business at camp in Honolulu, as they take shot after shot in training looking to prove they can help lead this team.

Both say they help each other out and the competition between them fuels their development.

Helping the pair on the pitch is Youssef Dahha, the club’s new goalkeeping coach.

He comes with 19 years of experience, most recently with USL club Ottawa Fury and MLS' Montreal Impact. He’s also known head coach Marc Dos Santos for more than two decades and coached Crepeau for 14.

Dahha brings a unique and intense coaching style to the pitch which has the players excited and exhausted.

"Back in the states we had an American style and he brings a European approach, so it's really refreshing. I'm just trying to pick up on the things he wants me to work on”, MacMath says.

Dahha says he gives 100 per cent in practice, and expects to get it back from his players.

As for his ideal goalie, he says “someone who can stop the ball."

MacMath and Crepeau’s first test goes Friday when they face Japanese club V-Varen Nagaski in Pacific Rim Cup action.