The Vancouver Whitecaps may be in the midst of a rebuild, but there's one familiar face returning to the team: Fredy Montero.

The club announced Friday the striker has agreed to a two-year contract, which helps answer some of the questions surrounding the club's scoring. Former fan favourite Montero notched 61 goals and 42 assists in his five MLS seasons, and was the 'Caps leading scorer in 2017.

"We're happy to have Fredy back in Vancouver. He's returning to a city and a club he knows very well, and to a league where he's had incredible success," Whitecaps head coach Marc Dos Santos said in a statement issued by the team. "We're looking forward to having him join the group as we start the next phase of our training camp in Los Angeles."

Montero joins the club following a 13 month stint with Portugese Primeira Leiga club Sporting Clube de Portugal.