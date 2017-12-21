

Sandra Hermiston and Ross McLaughlin , CTV Vancouver





From now until the New Year, it seems we’re surrounded by festive foods and sweets. Even the cookies on your supermarket shelves are dressing up a little, changing their shapes and shifting to holiday flavors.

But if you want to enjoy your favorite holiday cookies and still control your calorie intake a good baseline is to see what 100 calories of your favourite treat looks like.

A popular choice is Pepperidge Farm Gingerman Cookies. Three of them, plus a foot equals 100 calories.

Nabisco Winter Oreos are decked out in red, but offer the same flavor as regular Oreos. You only get 1.5 of them to reach the 100 calories limit.

Pfeffernusse are spicy little dome cookies, but 2.5 is all you’ll get.

If you love butter cookies, Sherwood Danish Delights are a familiar sight during the holidays. You can eat about 2 and 1/3 of those to get to 100.

And it wouldn't be the holidays without candy cane flavors. Pepperidge Farm Milano Cookies candy cane version layers chocolate and peppermint, but easy does it. Only 1.5 cookies will have you at the 100 calorie mark.

Keebler Fudge Stripes Peppermint Cookies stack up nicely but you can have only 1.4 for calorie counters.

You can avoid decorating cookies by Pillsbury Ready to Bake Shape Sugar Cookies. They are cute, but a little less than two will come to 100 calories.

If a stop at Trader Joe's is in your holiday plans their Dark Chocolate Stars Shortbread are a favourite. A little less than three and you hit the mark. But it's just enough to satisfy Santa.