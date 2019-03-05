

Tensions flared at a West Vancouver council meeting Monday night over a surprisingly contentious proposal for a B-Line route through the city.

Councillors did not ultimately decide on the issue, instead giving staff 30 days to conduct further study on the plan.

The rapid bus line would provide fast travel between West Vancouver and North Vancouver, but some details of the proposed execution have proven controversial – in particular, plans to dedicate lanes of traffic to buses and to eliminate 15 parking spots in the business district.

The final stop was also originally going to be located beside an elementary school. Now, some opponents argue the route should go no further than Park Royal Shopping Centre, just a short distance from the foot of the Lions Gate Bridge.

"There's no desire or reason for the bus to pass Park Royal," business owner Nigel Malkin said at Monday's meeting.

But many supporters want to see the route continue all the way into the heart of the community as originally planned.

"Better, comprehensive transit with environmentally efficient hybrid buses was needed 10 years ago. Today it's absolutely necessary," said Joshua Millnard of the Capilano Students' Union. "Stopping the B-Line is not a solution, it's a failure."

Councillors asked staff to submit a report on the plan next months.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Angela Jung