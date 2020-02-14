VANCOUVER -- Commuters should be able to take the West Coast Express home from work on Friday afternoon following a day-long stoppage caused by a protest on the Canadian Pacific Railway tracks.

Service was abruptly cut off Thursday afternoon as activists gathered on the Pitt River Rail Bridge, but TransLink said the West Coast Express should be back on its regular schedule Friday afternoon.

"We have been advised by Canadian Pacific Railway that we will be able to operate West Coast Express service this afternoon," a spokesperson said in an email.

"We thank our customers for their patience."

Previous story: Commuters heading into Vancouver from parts of the Fraser Valley will face a longer trip Friday morning as West Coast Express service has been cancelled due to an overnight blockade on the tracks.

Service to the commuter train was abruptly cut on Thursday for the afternoon after demonstrators blocked the tracks on the Pitt River Rail Bridge. While they began tearing down their blockade shortly before 8 a.m. Friday, morning trains were still impacted.

The demonstrators said they were inspired by other rail blockades across the country, including on CN Rail and Via Rail tracks, which are meant to show solidarity for Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs in northern B.C.

For those still needing to head into Vancouver, TransLink has set up a bus bridge to connect passengers heading from Mission to Coquitlam Central station. However, buses will likely be "busier than normal," TransLink warned, suggesting that customers should "try and seek alternative modes of travel."

Isabel Krupp, who participated in the blockade on the rail bridge, said they the West Coast Express was a "casualty" of a CP Rail blockade.

"We're here to block the flow of commodities, the flow of stolen wealth, across stolen territories," Krupp said.

"We understand that commuters are impacted. It's not our intention to impact regular working class people, but it is our intention to shut down Canada in solidarity with Wet'suwet'en and that does mean some people will are going to miss their work today, but what we're seeing happen up north on Wet'suwet'en territory is a colonial invasion, is colonial land theft."

But some West Coast Express passengers said Thursday they feel angry by the situation and frustrated by the demonstrators.

"You're angering everyone else who may have been on your side once upon a time. You've got a big group of people you're disappointing," said Maxine Harvey. "There are other places you can protest to get your point across."

Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West said "working people" were the ones targeted by these actions.

"They're the ones who are suffering, not a government, company or politician," he said in a post on Twitter.

"The protesters have deliberately targeted the commuter rail line in order to maximize the damage and chaos inflicted on people in Port Coquitlam, Pitt Meadows, Maple Ridge and Mission who have limited transport options. It must not stand."

Protests have been underway in Metro Vancouver for several days and have caused significant traffic disruptions.

Dozens of people blocked occupied David Eby's Vancouver office Thursday and access to the Granville Street Bridge was blocked on Wednesday, closing the crossing to traffic for hours. Earlier in the week, the protests led to overnight road closures at Broadway and Cambie Street and blockades outside the Port of Vancouver and Deltaport.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel and Angela Jung