Running under the spray from a fire truck, dozens of Vancouver residents beat the heat at a fun community event at Jericho Beach on Thursday.

Most Thursdays until the end of August, the Vancouver fire department is bringing a pop-up water park to a different location across the city. The events will typically run for about two hours, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The weekly event doesn't just help locals cool off, but gives them a chance to meet fire crews and learn about fire boats, hazardous materials, heavy rescues or technical rescues.

"It lets the kids get out and play in the water, it's just fun for the kids and adults too," Lt. Tony Eidher told CTV News Vancouver. "The guys have a blast. We have about as much fun as the kids and the parents do."

The pop up water park isn't unique to Vancouver, however. North Vancouver fire crews run a similar event throughout the summer. Also on Thursday nights, the fire department visits different parks with their ladder trucks and an engine to create a spray park.

The last night for the North Vancouver pop up is Aug. 1 at Ambleside Park from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m.

Remaining dates for the Vancouver water park pop ups are weather-permitting and include:

Aug. 1 at Sir Winston Churchill School

Aug. 9 at David Thompson School

Aug. 16 at Sunset Beach

Aug. 23 at Hastings Community Centre

Aug. 30 at Kitsilano Beach