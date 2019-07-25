

CTV News Vancouver





Road closures are coming to the Sea to Sky Highway near Whistler this weekend to make way for a local race.

On Sunday, the Whistler Ironman race will affect traffic along the highway throughout the day.

Road closures include:

Northbound between Garibaldi Road and Village Gate Boulevard from 11:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Southbound between Nancy Green Drive and Village Gate Boulevard from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Southbound between Village Gate Boulevard and Garibaldi Road from 6:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Both directions between Nancy Green Drive and Alpine Way from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There also won't be vehicle access along the highway from the west side between Garibaldi Road and Alpine Way between 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Drivers are encouraged to plan their trips in advance to arrive or depart outside closure times. The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure also suggests allowing for extra travel time and to use alternative routes when possible.