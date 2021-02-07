VANCOUVER -- Meteorologists are warning residents of Metro Vancouver and the rest of B.C. that a cold snap is upon them.

A special Environment Canada weather statement for the Lower Mainland is warning that “the coldest conditions seen this season” are imminent, and an extreme cold warning has been issued for other parts of the province.

The province will be “turning cold with Arctic air,” reads the statement.

“Cold Arctic air is currently pushing southwards across the B.C. Interior, and towards the coast through the remainder of the weekend.”

The cold snap, which will grip the entire province, is expected to set in on Monday and persist through the remainder of the week.

Coastal areas, such as Metro Vancouver, can expect to see temperatures five to 10 degrees lower than the seasonal average, while interior regions will see even colder temperatures that dip 10 to 20 degrees below average.

“Following a relatively mild first half of winter, a transition to much colder conditions will begin throughout B.C.,” it continues.

An extreme cold warning has also been issued for the North and South Peace River regions, Cassiar Mountains, Dease Lake, Fort Nelson, Muncho Lake, South Klondike Highway, Watson Lake and Yoho Park - Kootenay Park.

“Extreme cold wind chill values of near minus 40 to minus 45 are expected for today and tonight as an Arctic airmass settles over the region,” reads the Feb. 7 Environment Canada weather warning.

The wind chill will create an elevated risk of frostbite and hypothermia, warn the meteorologists.

Snowfall warnings are also in effect for other parts of the province.