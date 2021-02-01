VANCOUVER -- Multiple highway passes in southern B.C. are expected to see a significant amount of snow over the next 24 hours, with drivers being warned to travel carefully.

The Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt already saw about 25 centimetres of snow accumulate Sunday night, Environment Canada says, with another 15 centimetres expected before Tuesday morning.

While snow will ease during the day, it's expected to become heavy again Monday night, with the snow level dropping to 2,000 metres.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow," Environment Canada's warning says. "Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions."

Further east, along Highway 3 between Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass, as much as 40 centimetres could fall by Tuesday evening.

"A frontal system over the South Coast will move through the B.C. Interior tonight and Tuesday," the federal forecaster says. "Snow at times heavy will continue today through Tuesday."

A little further north, the Trans Canada Highway between Eagle and Rogers passes could see 25 centimetres before Tuesday morning.

Metro Vancouver, however, is expected to see a soggy start to the week. Rain is expected on both Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures reaching as high as 9 C and dipping no lower than 5 C.