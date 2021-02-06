VANCOUVER -- A snowfall warning is in effect for the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 3 and travellers are being told to expect delays.

The warning from Environment Canada says 20 to 30 centimetres of snow is expected along the mountainous highway stretches.

“Snow, at times heavy, is expected today for the Coquihalla Highway (from) Hope to Merritt and Highway 3 (from) Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass sections,” reads the Feb. 6 weather warning.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.The snowfall may suddenly reduce visibility and the poor driving conditions may lead to travel delays.

A pacific frontal system moving into southern B.C. this morning will bring the snow.

“The heavier snow is expected to ease late this evening,” continues the warning, and “rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult.”