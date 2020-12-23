VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s top doctor says the spread of the novel coronavirus has started to slow in the province, but warned residents not to let their guard down yet.

Speaking at a news conference Wednesday, Henry said, "As you can see across the province, we've started to slow down."

The latest modelling showed a spike in November, followed by a bit of a dip since sweeping restrictions were put in place.

Still, she warned against developing a false sense of security.

"What we are doing is working, but we cannot let up," she said.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.