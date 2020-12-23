VANCOUVER -- British Columbians got another update on the spread of COVID-19 in the province Wednesday afternoon.

In a news conference on the latest numbers, the provincial health officer announced 518 more cases of the novel coronavirus had been recorded in the 24-hour period since the last update.

The latest update means 9,137 cases in B.C. are now considered active. Of those, 348 are in hospital. Eighty of those patients are being treated in intensive care units.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said 19 people died of the disease in that same period, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 796.

So far, B.C. has confirmed 48,027 cases of the novel coronavirus in that time, and 36,952 are considered recovered.

Currently, 9,689 people are under active monitoring, not including the northern-most region.

As of Wednesday, 5,603 people across B.C. have received a vaccine.