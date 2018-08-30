

Members of several B.C. First Nations are celebrating a major court victory against the controversial Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, which has been put on hold pending further consultations.

There were smiles and laughter at a news conference held by the Tsleil-Waututh Nation, the Squamish Nation, the Coldwater Indian Band and others Thursday morning, hours after the Federal Court of Appeal quashed the Trudeau government's approval of the project.

"We're winning," the Tsleil-Waututh's Rueben George declared to cheers and applause. "It was a hard fight, but I'm glad today the courts heard the teachings of our culture and our spirit and how we carry ourselves. Any of the people up here that represent the nations could have negotiated for millions, but we can't put a price on the things that we love."

The event was organized at Vancouver's Crab Park, which overlooks Burrard Inlet, home of Kinder Morgan's Westridge Marine Terminal.

Tsleil-Waututh Chief Maureen Thomas recalled the moment three years ago when she realized they would be forced to take the government to court over the Trans Mountain expansion, which, if completed, would nearly triple the amount of diluted bitumen flowing to the B.C. coast.

"I want to remind and let everybody know, it's not our nature to fight. We don't want to fight you. We don't want to fight Canada," Thomas said. "We're here to protect what we need to protect for our future generations, and that is the bottom line.”

On Thursday morning, the court ruled the federal government's approval of the pipeline was fundamentally flawed. The judges found the National Energy Board's review "unjustifiably" refused to factor in the increase in tanker traffic related to the project, and that the government had failed in its duty to meaningfully consult with First Nations.

"The government played politics with our livelihood," said Khelsilem, a councillor with the Squamish Nation. "They did not behave honourably, and the courts agreed every step of the way. Their consultation process was, in effect, note-taking. There was not meaningful addressing of our concerns throughout any of the processes."

He called on Ottawa to embrace the court's ruling and relinquish the pipeline battle: "They must stop picking fights with Indigenous people. We will win. We won today, we will win again."

Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau has already stated the government still intends to complete its $4.5-billion purchase of the pipeline, and that he believes the troubled project will ultimately move forward after another set of First Nations consultations and an NEB review, which the court suggested could be completed more quickly than the last.

Regardless, B.C. Premier John Horgan said the court’s decision represented a “hard-fought” victory for First Nations.

Horgan acknowledged not everyone will support the ruling, but said it's important that Indigenous rights and environmental considerations are properly weighed.

"Our position has been that the marine environment is part and parcel with our vibrant economy, and it wasn't considered by the previous federal government, and it wasn't given due consideration by the current government," he said.

Shortly after the court's decision, Kinder Morgan Canada shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of selling the pipeline. The company issued a statement maintaining its commitment to seeing the project built "with meaningful consultation with Indigenous Peoples and for the benefit of Canadians."

Kinder Morgan said it's reviewing the court's ruling, but is taking measures to suspend its construction work on the pipeline in the meantime.