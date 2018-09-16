

CTV Vancouver





More resources have been deployed in a search for two missing people who were on board a private plane that disappeared during a flight from the Edmonton area to Chilliwack.

On Sunday, the Royal Canadian Air Force sent out another helicopter, bringing the total of RCAF aircraft to three. The Civil Aviation Search and Rescue Association also deployed seven aircraft to assist in the search.

“Based on the experience of the search and rescue community, they’re going to continue the search as long as they believe the possibility of survivability,” Lt. Navy Tony Wright said.

“The fact that we’re still searching is because we believe someone is alive.”

Crews have narrowed down the focus of the search to the corridor along Highway 5 between Clearwater and Valemount, which is based on information from cell towers and air traffic control. They were previously looking in the area between Chilliwack and Valemount.

The pilot and passenger were travelling in a white Vans RV-6, which is a single-engine private plane.

They left Parkland Airport, just west of Edmonton, Friday afternoon and authorities were notified the plane was missing when it was overdue.

An official at Parkland Airport said the pilot had taken a similar route to Chilliwack before, adding weather was decent when he took off.

It’s believed the missing plane would have a first aid and survival kit.

“We’re going to keep searching as long as it is safe to do so, taking in consideration the weather and the light,” Wright said.

Searchers said they are challenged by occasional low ceilings, poor visibility and light rain.

Active #SAR UPDATE

The search for a white, Vans RV6, 2 seat private plane, reported overdue 14 September, continues along the Hwy 5 corridor between Chilliwack and Valemont. There is a focus on the Clearwater to Valemont portion. https://t.co/FkUJe0Qtjp pic.twitter.com/m0anjBa9px — Victoria JRCC CCCOS (@VicJRCC_CCCOS) September 16, 2018

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Allison Hurst and CTV Edmonton