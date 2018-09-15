

CTV Vancouver





A small aircraft carrying two people dropped off the radar somewhere in B.C.’s interior, prompting a search for the missing plane.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) said the private plane took off from Edmonton and was headed to Chilliwack. It was called to help after the plane did not arrive like expected.

Two aircraft were dispatched Friday night and started looking along a corridor along Hwy 5 between Chilliwack and Valemount.

“We have some information from cell towers but basically we are his proposed flight plane and where he is supposed to be around the time the plan was reported overdue,” Lt. Navy Tony Wright explained.

On Saturday, the search continued with two aircraft from the Royal Canadian Airforce and seven aircraft from the Civil Aviation Association.

Crews are combing through a remote area with mountainous terrain.

“We’re working hard to try and track down this missing aircraft. As long as we think someone has survived, we are going to keep looking,” he said.

The identities of the pilot and passenger have not been released.