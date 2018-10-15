

A man who was unconscious and fighting for his life in hospital when his wife went into early labour got to meet his new baby for the first time this weekend.

The touching moment between Surrey, B.C. resident Jonathan Sedman and his young son was captured on camera.

"It's almost like, this kind of unbelievable moment for him of like, 'Whoa, this is my son!'" his sister Jennifer said of their meeting.

The fireworks installer had been heavily sedated in hospital when little Caden was born. Unconscious, he had no idea his wife had given birth the day after a racecar flipped over a barrier and landed on top of him while he was preparing for a show at a Vancouver Island track.

Jennifer said he doesn't remember the accident that occurred near Courtenay on Sept. 29, he only remembers setting up for the fireworks.

He was still on a ventilator and just starting to come to when his sister shared the big news.

"You've had a son!" she told him.

"You could tell in his eyes he was really surprised, and then when he got to the point that the tube was out he wanted to see videos of anything we had of the baby."

On Saturday, the new dad finally got to meet Caden in person.

"Just being able to hold him and have him in his arms… It's so amazing to see," Jennifer said.

Saratoga Speedway is holding a fundraiser for him this weekend, where Jonathan's father will launch the very same fireworks his son had been preparing.

Owner Paul Hargrave said Neil Sedman insisted, saying, "The reason why is that's what Jonathan would want me to do. He would want me to carry on with it."

Jennifer backed up that claim Monday.

"That's what we do. We're pyros. We like to blow stuff up," she said.

Jonathan has every intention of rejoining the family business, but for now, he's focused on his recovery and his baby boy.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Shannon Paterson