VANCOUVER -- Five-year-old Noah was devastated when he learned his birthday party was cancelled, according to the Vancouver Canucks.

He was unable to celebrate with his friends due to physical distancing guidelines meant to stop the spread of COVID-19 in B.C.

But the young hockey fan brightened up when he received a surprise gift: a visit from the Canucks' mascot, Fin.

The large orca did a "drive by birthday visit," which was captured on video and posted to the mascot's Instagram account.

"I thought I'd cheer him up," the post reads.

"Happy 5th birthday Noah."

And it looks like it worked. The video shows Noah, clad in a Canucks T-shirt and unable to contain his excitement, jumping in the air as he watched Fin drive up.

He tells his mom he needs to go get ready and runs off, then soon comes back in a Canucks cap.

The next video, set to the Happy Birthday song, shows Noah running closer to the "Fin Mobile," a van that transports the mascot.

The door rolls open, and Fin holds up a poster wishing the boy a happy birthday.

Watch Noah's reaction: