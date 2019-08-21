

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





A man wanted in Saskatchewan who was seen in B.C. two weeks ago has turned himself in, police say.

In a tweet, Abbotsford Police Department confirmed Wednesday that Elio Schiaroli had returned to Saskatoon and surrendered to Saskatoon police.

Schiaroli was seen in Abbotsford on Aug. 9, prompting a warning from police in that city.

The 58-year-old was wanted on robbery and unlawful confinement charges, as well as sexual assault, fraud and possession of stolen property.

He was charged with theft under $5,000 and uttering a forged document – a charge generally meaning a person is accused of using a forged document that someone else had made.

On Wednesday, Abbotsford police thanked the public for spreading the news of Schiaroli's possible presence in B.C. and being vigilant.