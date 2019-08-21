Wanted man who was in B.C. surrenders to police in Saskatchewan
Elio Schiaroli is seen in this image provided by the Abbotsford Police Department.
Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver
Published Wednesday, August 21, 2019 3:10PM PDT
A man wanted in Saskatchewan who was seen in B.C. two weeks ago has turned himself in, police say.
In a tweet, Abbotsford Police Department confirmed Wednesday that Elio Schiaroli had returned to Saskatoon and surrendered to Saskatoon police.
Schiaroli was seen in Abbotsford on Aug. 9, prompting a warning from police in that city.
The 58-year-old was wanted on robbery and unlawful confinement charges, as well as sexual assault, fraud and possession of stolen property.
He was charged with theft under $5,000 and uttering a forged document – a charge generally meaning a person is accused of using a forged document that someone else had made.
On Wednesday, Abbotsford police thanked the public for spreading the news of Schiaroli's possible presence in B.C. and being vigilant.