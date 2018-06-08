A cash-filled wallet that appeared to have gone missing after a Good Samaritan turned it in to police has been located by the security company officers passed it off to.

Genesis Security, a company hired on contract to patrol Surrey's Cloverdale Rodeo last month, told CTV News the wallet was placed in a secure location on May 18, the day it was turned in.

The company said it was initially unable to identify the owner due to limited identification in the wallet. It has now made arrangements to return it, along with more than $280 cash that was inside when it was found by a Good Samaritan.

Cassie Willis, who found the wallet and cash on the rodeo's opening night, spoke to CTV News Thursday about its apparent disappearance.

She said she and her sister found it and turned it in to Surrey Mounties. Remembering the name she saw on a card inside the wallet, she tracked down the owner online the next day to let him know the RCMP had his wallet.

She also sent him a photo showing the cash was still inside when she found it and turned it over.

But over the next three weeks, its whereabouts were unknown. Both Willis and the owner called the RCMP, but were repeatedly told it was never handed to police.

When CTV News reached out to the Surrey detachment, a media relations officer said two officers recalled receiving it, and said they'd given it to security. They made no notes about accepting it or how much money was inside.

The rodeo also had no record of a wallet being found.

On Thursday, Willis said the owner, who didn't want to speak to reporters, had already accepted he wouldn't get his wallet back.

Genesis Security told CTV Friday he's thrilled to learn he was wrong.

