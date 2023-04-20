VPD request public's help to search for man who poses public safety risk

The Vancouver Police Department is appealing to the public for help in finding a man who poses a public safety risk.

Fifty-six-year-old Steven Frederickson is currently on a long-term supervision order and considered to be violent, according to the VPD’s Thursday news release.

He is described as 6’1” with a slim build, a long grey beard and long grey hair. He typically wears sunglasses. Police say Frederickson is legally deaf and was last seen wearing a navy blue Vancouver Canucks baseball cap, a black jacket, and light blue jeans.

Frederickson’s past includes a 2010 manslaughter charge against his then-roommate, Robert-Jan Planje.

In the news release, police say he left his halfway house on Wednesday and failed to return as mandated by his court-ordered conditions.

The VPD is asking anyone who sees him, or who has information on his whereabouts, to call 911 immediately.