VPD pilot project credited with 30 per cent drop in bicycle thefts
A cyclist locks up a bike in this undated file image.
CTV Vancouver
Published Monday, October 29, 2018 7:58PM PDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 30, 2018 7:59AM PDT
A joint initiative between the Vancouver Police Department, the City of Vancouver, and Project 529, has resulted in a 30 per cent drop in bike theft.
Project 529 was created three years ago to help owners register their bikes.
Police say about two-thousand bikes are stolen every year in the city.
Whistler and Richmond also saw a drop in bike thefts by 55 and 35 per cent last year.