VANCOUVER -- Vancouver police say they have concluded their investigation into a reported sexual assault on a 17-year-old girl on Tuesday evening.

In a statement released Friday, police said they determined there is no risk to the public and "no further information is available." Vancouver police said that anyone who feels unsafe in any situation should call 911 right away.

Police had issued a warning on Thursday after they said a teenager reported being grabbed from behind by a stranger while walking home from a sporting event at Churchill Secondary School.