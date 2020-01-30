VANCOUVER -- Vancouver police have issued a warning after they say a 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted while walking home on Tuesday evening.

Police say the teenager was walking home after a sporting event at Churchill Secondary School around 6 p.m. on West 54 Avenue near Osler Street when she was grabbed from behind by an "unknown man." She was able to fight him off and run away, according to police.

The man is described as "very tall" and wearing all black clothing.

Police are asking anyone with dash cam footage who was in the area of West 54th Avenue and Oak Street to contact them at 604-717-0602. They are expected to provide more details about their investigation at a news conference on Thursday afternoon.