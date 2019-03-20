

The results of an online poll are in, and voters chosen the new name of orca calf A116: Storm.

Those behind the vote asked the public to choose between Spout, Storm, Sointula and Sutil.

Northern Resident killer whales and some transient orcas are named by the Ocean Wise Marine Mammal Research Program. The names are generally based on geographic locations in B.C., and the options given to the public had meaningful connections to calf and its mother, Springer.

Springer is part of a population of orcas known to swim in the waters off northern Vancouver Island and the mainland coastline. The pod is known to travel as far north as Alaska, and has been monitored since the 1980s.