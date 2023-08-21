Volunteers working to reunite N.W.T wildfire evacuees with pets

Residents forced to flee wildfires in the Northwest Territories without their cats, dogs, rabbits and snakes will be reunited with their pets Monday, according to a non-profit that has been caring for animals since the evacuations.

Veterinarians Without Borders, a Canadian charity, has partnered U.S.-based Wings of Rescue to facilitate flights that will pick up the animals from Yellowknife and Hay River and transport them to Vancouver and Calgary, a media release issued Monday says.

Because many were urgently flown out of their home communities on crowded military transport planes, they had to leave their pets behind.

“Being separated from your beloved pets during stressful conditions such as these wildfires is a nightmare for all pet owners,” said Ric Browde, CEO of Wings of Rescue, in a statement.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Veterinarians Without Borders to not only transport these pets out of harm’s way but back into the arms of their loving families.”

A plane capable of transporting 100 animals, flown by volunteer pilots, will be making the trip.

Mike Westwick, a fire information officer for the N.W.T. said in an interview Monday morning about 65 per cent of the population of the territory is under an evacuation order – including the 20,000 residents of Yellowknife.

"The human toll of this wildfire season is unparalleled," Westwick said. "So many of my friends who are currently out of home right now, so many of all of these responders, friends and family, who are displaced as we work desperately hard to get folks back as soon as possible and as safe as safely as possible."

With files from CTV News' Natasha O'Neill