

CTV Vancouver





Vancouver's current ruling party will not be fielding a mayoral candidate in the race for the city's top job.

Vision Vancouver's executive director made the announcement in an emailed statement Friday, four days after the candidate selected in June stepped down.

"This was a difficult decision, because we believe our changes would have been very good, but we believe this decision is the right decision for our city," Ange Valentini said in the statement.

Friday was the deadline for nominations.

She said the party considered its options and listened to both voters and party members in the days following Ian Campbell's withdrawal.

Instead, the party is pushing voters toward the two independent candidates vying for the title currently held by Gregor Robertson.

"Vancouver residents are fortunate to have two other excellent candidates for mayor in Shauna Sylvester and Kennedy Stewart and running another mayoral candidate at this late date creates too much risk that the NPA or one of the other right-wing parties would win and take Vancouver backwards," Valentini said.

She said the party is considering whether to formally endorse a candidate who shares its values, a backing that would be announced closer to election day.

Vision is still hoping for voters' support when they go to the polls to select city council and Vancouver's school and park boards. The party has five candidates running for council, three for school board and two for park board.