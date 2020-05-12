VANCOUVER -- Elective surgeries are expected to resume in B.C. as early as next week, and at least one health authority is offering some screenings virtually.

Fraser Health says it'll offer virtual pre-admission clinic services when possible, to help reduce the need for patients to go to a hospital before their surgeries.

Some of those online services might include virtual assessments, consultations or education sessions completed through a video chat.

Last week, health officials announced elective surgeries would begin again in B.C. on May 19 and by mid-June, it's expected all operating facilities will be working at maximum capacity.

First, however, patients whose surgeries were postponed will be contacted about the restart plan.

"We recognize that some individuals may wish to continue to postpone their surgery at this time," a statement from Fraser Health says.

Patients will be rescheduled based on priority as decided by surgeons, says Fraser Health.