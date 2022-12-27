Vigil held for B.C. women killed by suspected domestic violence in 2022

Advocates hold a vigil for women murdered in alleged domestic violence incidents in 2022. Advocates hold a vigil for women murdered in alleged domestic violence incidents in 2022.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener