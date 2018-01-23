

CTV Vancouver





Mounties in Burnaby have released video of a suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian with serious injuries over the weekend.

An online fundraiser identified the victim as Amancio Hernandez, who was struck at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 7200-block of Cariboo Road.

Investigators obtained dashboard camera footage of the suspect vehicle, but weren't able to make out the car's licence plate number, so the RCMP is asking for the public's help in identifying the vehicle.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black Dodge Charger that may have some damage to the front passenger side.

"I am calling on anyone who has information relating to the identity of the driver to contact the Burnaby RCMP immediately," said Supt. Chuck McDonald.

Police say the pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the GoFundMe page, Hernandez has several fractures to his face, ribs, pelvis, knee and one of his hands.

"He will be unable to for the next 2-3 months, so we are setting up this page to help his wife with family expenses while he recovers."

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact investigators at 604-646-999 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Last week, Fernanda Girotto, a 15-year-old exchange student from Brazil, was struck and killed while using the same crossing.

The driver in that collision remained at the scene and has been co-operating with police.

Mounties say a third person was also injured by a vehicle in the same area last week.

The string of incidents led to calls for changes that would improve safety for pedestrians using the crosswalk.

On Monday, the City of Burnaby said it would install activated lights in the next two weeks and more signage warning drivers to watch out for pedestrians.